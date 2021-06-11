BTMX Trading Down 17.2% This Week (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a total market cap of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00061412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.07 or 0.00834563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00087467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00045596 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

