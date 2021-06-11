Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Maxine Clark Sells 26,755 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $748,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.24. 657,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,926. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $294.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

