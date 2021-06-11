Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

BG opened at $87.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $2,787,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bunge by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Bunge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

