Burger Swap Market Cap Tops $69.26 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for $5.66 or 0.00015191 BTC on popular exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $69.26 million and approximately $37.98 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,606,954 coins and its circulating supply is 12,231,954 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

