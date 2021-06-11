Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market cap of $56,589.65 and $29,779.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded down 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.91 or 0.00759884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00084552 BTC.

About Business Credit Alliance Chain

Business Credit Alliance Chain is a coin. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 coins and its circulating supply is 496,159,437 coins. The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

