Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,026,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 27,520,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,084,363. Buyer Group International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01.
About Buyer Group International
