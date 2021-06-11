Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,026,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 27,520,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,084,363. Buyer Group International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01.

Get Buyer Group International alerts:

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.