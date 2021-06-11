Bytecoin (BCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $107,249.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 42.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $124.56 million and approximately $107,249.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00665054 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

