Bytom Achieves Market Capitalization of $106.14 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $106.14 million and approximately $21.66 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytom has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00435107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,683,505,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,436,220,419 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.