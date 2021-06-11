Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,184.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,778.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,783.74. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 120.4% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,011,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

