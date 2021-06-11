Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 288.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 157,535 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Cabot worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Cabot stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

