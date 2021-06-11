Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COG. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after buying an additional 1,581,318 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COG stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

