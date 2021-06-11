Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 71,788 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 2.1% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

KRE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.67. The company had a trading volume of 674,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,865. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

