Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.3% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $632,227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,814 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.50. 33,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.88. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $94.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.