Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.36 Million Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 3.3% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $12,670,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 26.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 23.0% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 73.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 261,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,644 shares during the period.

SSO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. The stock had a trading volume of 70,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,357. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $57.44 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.20.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

