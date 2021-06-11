Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF makes up about 4.4% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after acquiring an additional 192,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163,099 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 151,933 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,771,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $434.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,010. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $251.84 and a 1-year high of $449.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.50.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.