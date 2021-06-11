Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,355 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. iShares Transportation Average ETF makes up 4.2% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 728,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,555,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,214,000 after acquiring an additional 136,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period.

BATS:IYT traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $264.90. The company had a trading volume of 407,063 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.01. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

