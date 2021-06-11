CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. CAE posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. 11,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38. CAE has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

