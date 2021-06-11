CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAI International in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CAI International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Get CAI International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81. CAI International has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $654.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.51.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in CAI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CAI International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CAI International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.