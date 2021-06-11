CaixaPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055954 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00151613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00185914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.01099883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,405.18 or 1.00173572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002704 BTC.

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

