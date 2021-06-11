Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,467,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 186,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,581,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 688,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,910 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,553. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

