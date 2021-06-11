Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.95. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 163,251 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
