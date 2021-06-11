Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.95. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 163,251 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 123.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

