Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Gap Down to $35.26

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.26, but opened at $33.90. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 32,249 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELY shares. Truist upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.77.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after buying an additional 1,026,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after buying an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 792,692 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

