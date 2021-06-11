Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.52.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of CPE opened at $48.24 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $133,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.