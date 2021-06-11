Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLWY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $133.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.94. Calloway’s Nursery has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 23 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston.

