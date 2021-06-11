Canaccord Genuity Cuts FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target to $9.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

FCEL stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 5.03.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

