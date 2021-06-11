Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.50. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 148,473 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.44. The firm has a market cap of C$622.22 million and a PE ratio of 31.83.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.