Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.50. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 148,473 shares traded.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.44. The firm has a market cap of C$622.22 million and a PE ratio of 31.83.
Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)
Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.
