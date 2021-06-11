Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNQ. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.12.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

