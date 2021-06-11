Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $80.94. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at $80.37, with a volume of 710,881 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,447,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,694,000 after acquiring an additional 405,131 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

