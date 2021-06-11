Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the May 13th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Canadian Palladium Resources stock traded up 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.12. 174,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,315. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52 week low of 0.05 and a 52 week high of 0.16.

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull PGM Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and TisovÃ¡ and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

