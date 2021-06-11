Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.00

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$27.00 and last traded at C$34.72, with a volume of 119322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWB shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

