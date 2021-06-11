Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) CFO Brad E. Herr Sells 26,200 Shares

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) CFO Brad E. Herr sold 26,200 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $14,410.00.
CBDS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,173. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60.
