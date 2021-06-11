Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Up 760.0% in May

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 760.0% from the May 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432. Capcom has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

