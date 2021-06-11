Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,986 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Capital One Financial worth $105,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 564,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,323,000 after buying an additional 34,537 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

COF traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.93. 3,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

