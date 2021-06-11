Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.44

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$40.44 and last traded at C$40.38, with a volume of 167698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.93.

CPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 23.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 1.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

