Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 171,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.66% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $269,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 160,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CFFN opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

