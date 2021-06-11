Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, an increase of 1,629.3% from the May 13th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,857,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,509,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 13.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 124,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,090,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. 2,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,806. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

