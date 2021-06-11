Carbon Hits Market Cap of $3.77 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $108,235.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056703 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00154594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00189203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.01114893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,059.14 or 0.99886577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,936,034 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

