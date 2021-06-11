Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 58.77 ($0.77). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69), with a volume of 1,010,648 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.89.

About Carclo (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

