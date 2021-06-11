Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $55,140.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,365.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $24,562.50.

On Friday, May 7th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $299,952.59.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $29,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $54,975.00.

CDLX traded up $4.88 on Friday, reaching $112.47. The company had a trading volume of 396,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,010. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.93.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,047,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

