Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

In other Cardtronics news, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,167 shares of company stock valued at $161,743 over the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardtronics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,820,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,854,000 after buying an additional 303,603 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,335,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 947,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATM opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.87. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

