CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTBC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CareCloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

MTBC stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.20. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,041 shares of company stock worth $521,896 in the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in CareCloud by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CareCloud by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

