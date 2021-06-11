CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $232,801.38 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $232,801.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $364,963.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $369,021.78.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $392,391.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $396,170.14.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $389,453.02.

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $397,429.60.

On Friday, May 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $398,829.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $388,613.38.

On Monday, May 17th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,111.88.

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $387,941.40.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $25.13. 781,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,844. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 517,945 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in CarGurus by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

