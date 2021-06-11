CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells $253,300.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $278,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $260,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $263,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $283,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $278,300.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $25.13. 781,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,844. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.10. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 517,945 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 131.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

