CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of CarGurus worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $28,780,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1,081.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after buying an additional 817,968 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,529 shares of company stock worth $8,144,982 in the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

