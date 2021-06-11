CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.35. 46,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,314,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair started coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get CarLotz alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.