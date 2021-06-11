Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

