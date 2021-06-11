Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
