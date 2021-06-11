Carry Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.62 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Carry has a total market cap of $61.60 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carry has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00040858 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00040046 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,873,656 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

