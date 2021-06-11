Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Carter’s worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRI. B. Riley boosted their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter's Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

