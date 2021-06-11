Cartesi (CTSI) Trading Down 24% Over Last 7 Days

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $202.25 million and $35.78 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001565 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00158430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00192076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.27 or 0.01125557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,266.52 or 1.00169419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,008,573 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

