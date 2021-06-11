Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Position Raised by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after buying an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Carvana by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carvana by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Carvana by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

Shares of CVNA opened at $266.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $9,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $281,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.68, for a total value of $13,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,178,119 shares of company stock valued at $317,385,033. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.